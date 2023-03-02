Schutte Family Lecture Series Convocation at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Victor Czerkasij, DNP

Southern Adventist University is pleased to welcome alumnus Victor Czerkasij, DNP, as the guest speaker for the second presentation in the Schutte Family Lecture Series on Thursday, March 2, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center. A local dermatology services provider for more than 20 years, Czerkasij also lends his talents to education, writing, histology, and research. Later in March, he will be in Ukraine with a team of specialists to conduct surgeries at a children's clinic and military hospital for wounded soldiers. His presentation "Skin Issues Affecting Today's College Students" is free and open to the public. For more information, call 423.236.2814.