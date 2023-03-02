Schutte Family Lecture Series Covocation at Southern Adventist University

to

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University is pleased to welcome guest speaker Christine Costa, a neurodivergent educator and brain-cancer survivor, for the second presentation in the Schutte Family Lecture Series on Thursday, March 2, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center. Celebrating those with variations in mental processing, such as people on the autism spectrum, Costa also works to bring hope to patients fighting brain cancer. This event on Southern’s campus is free and open to the public. For more information, call 423.236.2814.

Info

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
423-236-2814
to
Google Calendar - Schutte Family Lecture Series Covocation at Southern Adventist University - 2023-03-02 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Schutte Family Lecture Series Covocation at Southern Adventist University - 2023-03-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Schutte Family Lecture Series Covocation at Southern Adventist University - 2023-03-02 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Schutte Family Lecture Series Covocation at Southern Adventist University - 2023-03-02 11:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 25, 2023

Thursday

January 26, 2023

Friday

January 27, 2023

Saturday

January 28, 2023

Sunday

January 29, 2023

Monday

January 30, 2023

Tuesday

January 31, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours