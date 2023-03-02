Schutte Family Lecture Series Covocation at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Christine Costa

Southern Adventist University is pleased to welcome guest speaker Christine Costa, a neurodivergent educator and brain-cancer survivor, for the second presentation in the Schutte Family Lecture Series on Thursday, March 2, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center. Celebrating those with variations in mental processing, such as people on the autism spectrum, Costa also works to bring hope to patients fighting brain cancer. This event on Southern’s campus is free and open to the public. For more information, call 423.236.2814.