Scott E. Hill 30th Anniversary Exhibition
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
×
River Gallery
Scott E. Hill 30th Anniversary Exhibition | River Gallery | Friday, October 3, 6-8pm
Join us at River Gallery for Scott E. Hill's 30th Anniversary Exhibition on Friday, October 3 from 6-8 pm! This exhibit features an unforgettable showcase of talent, imagination, and inspiration spanning across three decades. Come meet the artist and enjoy complimentary appetizers and drinks!
This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Info
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions