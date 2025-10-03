Scott E. Hill 30th Anniversary Exhibition

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us at River Gallery for Scott E. Hill's 30th Anniversary Exhibition on Friday, October 3 from 6-8 pm! This exhibit features an unforgettable showcase of talent, imagination, and inspiration spanning across three decades. Come meet the artist and enjoy complimentary appetizers and drinks!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Info

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Scott E. Hill 30th Anniversary Exhibition - 2025-10-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Scott E. Hill 30th Anniversary Exhibition - 2025-10-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Scott E. Hill 30th Anniversary Exhibition - 2025-10-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Scott E. Hill 30th Anniversary Exhibition - 2025-10-03 18:00:00 ical