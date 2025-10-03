× Expand River Gallery Scott E. Hill 30th Anniversary Exhibition | River Gallery | Friday, October 3, 6-8pm

Join us at River Gallery for Scott E. Hill's 30th Anniversary Exhibition on Friday, October 3 from 6-8 pm! This exhibit features an unforgettable showcase of talent, imagination, and inspiration spanning across three decades. Come meet the artist and enjoy complimentary appetizers and drinks!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.