Calling all Scouts - join us on August 26th from 10 AM to 2 PM for Scout Day! We have tons of fun things planned for you - scavenger hunts, special animal meet and greets, and several stations throughout the Zoo that are based on requirements for badges for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. There will be Boy Scout and Girl Scout representatives at the Zoo to chat with you about all things Scouts!

All scouts and scout leaders will receive 50% off Zoo admission if they wear a scout uniform, t-shirt, or sash.