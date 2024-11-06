Scout’s Barbershop to Help Western NC’s Hair Community

Scout's Barbershop Chattanooga 1705 MARKET STREET, SUITE 103, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Scout’s Barbershop is donating a percentage of in-store sales (both product and services) from all eight Scout’s locations on Wednesday, November 6. This donation will support the Relief Fund created by an Asheville-based salon owner, which aims to assist nearly ten salons and their teams in Asheville and the surrounding Western North Carolina hair community affected by Hurricane Helene.

Join the efforts and stop by Scout’s Barbershop Chattanooga (1705 Market Street, Suite 103) on November 6 to purchase products or by booking a service.

Learn More about the Relief Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-asheville-western-ncs-hair-community-recover

Book for November 6: https://scoutsbarbershop.com/#book-now

