Scraffito Snowflake Workshop

Join us for a delightful winter-themed workshop that delves into the art of sgraffito! In this hands-on session, you'll have the opportunity to create a stunning clay snowflake while mastering this unique decorative technique.

During the workshop, you'll learn how to apply colored slips to your clay and meticulously etch intricate patterns to reveal the contrasting clay beneath. This process creates a beautifully textured design that showcases your creativity.

Whether you're an experienced artist or a complete beginner, our step-by-step guidance will ensure you leave with a personalized snowflake ornament that adds a touch of handmade charm to your holiday decor. Come and unleash your inner artist this winter—reserve your spot today!