No Scrubs: 90s Dance Party

No Scrubs features rad DJs and 90s visuals that will transport you back to the days of fanny packs and AOL!

Sat Aug 10 2024

9:00 PM (Doors 8:30 PM)

The Signal - Concert Hall

21 Choo Choo Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37402

$22.59 - $52.97

All Ages

No Scrubs features rad DJs and 90s visuals that will transport you back to the days of fanny packs and AOL! We've got the 411: at No Scrubs, you'll hear music from TLC (duh), The Notorious B.I.G., Britney Spears, Jay-Z, Nirvana, Tupac, Spice Girls, No Doubt, LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa and more.

** Wear your best 90s gear at No Scrubs! Bust out your flannel shirts, band tees, hemp necklaces, FUBU, skateboard gear or any other vintage gear you've got! **

We’re taking song requests all night, too. Grab your old CD binder and have your favs ready to go!