No Scrubs: 90s Dance Party

Sat Aug 10 2024
9:00 PM (Doors 8:30 PM)
21 Choo Choo Avenue
Chattanooga, TN 37402
$22.59 - $52.97
All Ages
No Scrubs features rad DJs and 90s visuals that will transport you back to the days of fanny packs and AOL! We've got the 411: at No Scrubs, you'll hear music from TLC (duh), The Notorious B.I.G., Britney Spears, Jay-Z, Nirvana, Tupac, Spice Girls, No Doubt, LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa and more.
** Wear your best 90s gear at No Scrubs! Bust out your flannel shirts, band tees, hemp necklaces, FUBU, skateboard gear or any other vintage gear you've got! **
We’re taking song requests all night, too. Grab your old CD binder and have your favs ready to go!