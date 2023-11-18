Sculpted Holiday Gnomes workshop

Bud's Creative Arts Center 5325 Old Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

In this workshop you'll learn to create cheerful, little holiday gnomes for gifts, stocking stuffers and more! Learn the basics on how to build small gnomes using simple techniques that require no experience in sculpting. We will be using one color of clay, that can be painted after baking and cooling. This is a 3 hour Instructor-led class where Artist Kim Teems Fox will give you hands-on instruction on how to make sculpted holiday gnomes out of special bendible clay. Please visit https://budscreativeartscenter.com/ for a detailed class description and to reserve your spot.

Students will create one or more gnomes, which will be fired in the oven during lunch. While the gnomes are baking it’s time to eat your sack lunch and watch the live demonstration on painting techniques and tricks. Students can continue to sculpt multiple gnomes and take them home to easily bake in their oven.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, This & That
4235809186
