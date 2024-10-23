Sea Sprouts: Animals

to

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 10:00 – 11:00 am ET or Saturdays from 1-2 pm ET between October 19 – November 20.

We are expanding and now offering both a Saturday session and a Wednesday session! Each session will operate independently, and you can register for either the Saturday or the Wednesday session, but not both.

This is a slightly modified version of the Spring 2024 session of Sea Sprouts. New themes to come in Spring 2025! Classes will be held in the IMAX classrooms.

Building Habitats

Join us as we explore all the parts of nature that come together to make a habitat.

Week 1 (Oct. 19 or Oct. 23): Animals

Sea Sprouts will discover that birds have feathers, mammals are furry, and amphibians are slimy! They will interact with different biofacts and meet some of our ambassador animals.

Info

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning
800.262.0695
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sea Sprouts: Animals - 2024-10-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sea Sprouts: Animals - 2024-10-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sea Sprouts: Animals - 2024-10-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sea Sprouts: Animals - 2024-10-23 10:00:00 ical