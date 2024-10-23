Sea Sprouts: Animals

× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Create memories with your little one while exploring the wonders of the natural world at The Tennessee Aquarium!The program is a 5-week series that provides children ages 3-4 the opportunity to learn about nature in a safe, fun, and developmentally appropriate environment.

Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 10:00 – 11:00 am ET or Saturdays from 1-2 pm ET between October 19 – November 20.

We are expanding and now offering both a Saturday session and a Wednesday session! Each session will operate independently, and you can register for either the Saturday or the Wednesday session, but not both.

This is a slightly modified version of the Spring 2024 session of Sea Sprouts. New themes to come in Spring 2025! Classes will be held in the IMAX classrooms.

Building Habitats

Join us as we explore all the parts of nature that come together to make a habitat.

Week 1 (Oct. 19 or Oct. 23): Animals

Sea Sprouts will discover that birds have feathers, mammals are furry, and amphibians are slimy! They will interact with different biofacts and meet some of our ambassador animals.