Sea Sprouts: Plants

Create memories with your little one while exploring the wonders of the natural world at The Tennessee Aquarium! The program is a 5-week series that provides children ages 3-4 the opportunity to learn about nature in a safe, fun, and developmentally appropriate environment.

Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 10:00 – 11:00 am ET or Saturdays from 1-2 pm ET between October 19 – November 20.

Pricing

Non-members: $15/class; $70 for all 5 weeks

Members and staff will receive special discounts. Look out for more information in member emails!

We are expanding and now offering both a Saturday session and a Wednesday session! Each session will operate independently, and you can register for either the Saturday or the Wednesday session, but not both.

This is a slightly modified version of the Spring 2024 session of Sea Sprouts. New themes to come in Spring 2025! Classes will be held in the IMAX classrooms.

Building Habitats

Join us as we explore all the parts of nature that come together to make a habitat.

Week 2 (Oct. 26 or Oct. 30): Plants

Sea Sprouts will explore how plants are living things, too. How do they grow? What do they need? What is a plant? Come find out!