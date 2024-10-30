Sea Sprouts: Plants
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Tennessee Aquarium
Create memories with your little one while exploring the wonders of the natural world at The Tennessee Aquarium! The program is a 5-week series that provides children ages 3-4 the opportunity to learn about nature in a safe, fun, and developmentally appropriate environment.
Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 10:00 – 11:00 am ET or Saturdays from 1-2 pm ET between October 19 – November 20.
Pricing
Non-members: $15/class; $70 for all 5 weeks
Members and staff will receive special discounts. Look out for more information in member emails!
We are expanding and now offering both a Saturday session and a Wednesday session! Each session will operate independently, and you can register for either the Saturday or the Wednesday session, but not both.
This is a slightly modified version of the Spring 2024 session of Sea Sprouts. New themes to come in Spring 2025! Classes will be held in the IMAX classrooms.
Building Habitats
Join us as we explore all the parts of nature that come together to make a habitat.
Week 2 (Oct. 26 or Oct. 30): Plants
Sea Sprouts will explore how plants are living things, too. How do they grow? What do they need? What is a plant? Come find out!