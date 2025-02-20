× Expand Glow Wild SeaLight Festival

The SeaLight Festival is illuminating The Sculpture Fields at Montague Park with a must-see display of electrifying handmade, traditional Chinese lanterns. Opening February 20 and running through April 20, guests of all ages can experience the festival’s photoworthy luminescent night walk and showstopping entertainment.

Step into a dazzling escape with hundreds of Chinese lanterns made of modern LED lights combined with traditional hand-crafted lantern frames made from small pieces of Chinese silk cloth and steel wire. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment by the award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe. The circus group will perform incredible showstopping acts including juggling, balancing, face-changing and more. Guests can also stop by on-site vendors, play games, shop for keepsakes and enjoy food and drinks. It’s a whimsical walk-through experience perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Ticket prices start at $26.99 for adults and $16.99 for children ages 4-12. Children ages 3 and under are free. Tickets are now available here. To learn more about the experience, please visit https://www.sealightfestival.com/chattanooga.