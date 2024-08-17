Sean Price “Flame to Flight”

On August 17th, Sean Price will give a demonstration, showing how he makes his flame-worked glass hummingbird sculptures. This fascinating demo involves glass of different colors worked in their molten state.

Thirty years ago, Sean traveled to Hawaii to visit his sister who was working at a glass gallery and studio in Lahaina. He was amazed by how glass could be worked with a flame to create delicate multi-colored sculptures. Soon he was living in Hawaii and doing an apprenticeship under master craftsman, D. Duncan. In 2020, Sean returned to the Chattanooga area where he continues to create with fire and glass.

“I’ve been making sculptures in glass for three decades,” Price says. “I’m just as enchanted now as I was at the beginning of my journey. Each day I find myself thinking about what can be created with my torch. I’m just a boy who likes to play with fire!”

Don’t miss, “Flame to Flight” August 17th 12-4.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!