Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set for November 1st at Red Bank Park

Red Bank’s last “Food Truck Friday” for the fall season will be happening this Friday, November 1st. The community is invited to come by Red Bank Park and enjoy an evening of great food and music. A wide selection of delicious foods will be offered by the popular food trucks The Bistro, Chef Chasty, Culture-Licious, Chattatater, Hooked on Minis, and Freddie Hanner Food Truck.

Participating Food Trucks will be located at Red Bank Park at 3817 Redding Road. They will offer a variety of mouth-watering foods available for sale from 5:30 until 8:30pm. Clever Alehouse will also be providing adult beverages for purchase.

Music will be provided by “Call Me Spinster,” a local trio creating pop covers using instruments such as the accordion, mandolin, washboard, glockenspiel, and upright bass. The Alternate Root described the trio as an “Indie Rock Andrew’s Sisters armed with more instruments and grit.” Call Me Spinster will be opening for Trampled by Turtles in January, 2025.

"It has been a great Food Truck Friday season and we are extremely excited to finish it off enjoying music by Call Me Spinster,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe. “So don't miss the last Food Truck Friday of the season and come on out to Red Bank.”

Red Bank’s “Food Truck Friday” is a family-friendly event. So grab your family and friends, bring a chair or blanket, purchase a mouthwatering meal (or two), and enjoy a relaxing evening at the park.

For more information, contact Jeffrey Grabe at 423-681-3077 or on the City of Red Bank Facebook page.