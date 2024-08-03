Seed Saving for Flavor and Resilience

× Expand C Askew Your Facilitator Chelsea Askew

Join us for an immersive and hands-on Seed-Saving Workshop with Chelsea Askew, where you’ll gain invaluable knowledge about growing, rogueing, selecting, processing, storing, and stewarding a variety of warm-season Southern Appalachian crops. This class is designed for anyone interested in preserving the rich agricultural heritage of our region while contributing to sustainable food practices.

JOIN THE FACEBOOK DISCUSSION HERE!

What You’ll Learn:

Growing: Discover the best practices for cultivating healthy and productive plants.

Rogueing: Understand the importance of removing inferior plants to ensure the quality of your crops.

Selecting: Learn how to choose the best plants for seed saving to maintain strong and resilient varieties.

Processing: Get hands-on experience with techniques for cleaning and preparing seeds for storage.

Storing: Find out how to properly store seeds to maintain their viability for future planting.

Stewarding: Gain insights into the ongoing care and management of saved seeds, ensuring their preservation for generations to come.

Hands-On Experience:

In addition to the comprehensive instruction, participants will have the opportunity to engage in a practical seed processing session. You will take home some of the seeds you’ve processed, along with a deeper understanding of the seed-saving process. Plus, enjoy tasting the fruits of your labor during the workshop!

Why Attend?

This workshop is perfect for gardeners, farmers, and anyone passionate about sustainable agriculture and food sovereignty. By learning these traditional seed-saving techniques, you’ll be helping to preserve the biodiversity and resilience of our local food systems.

—————————————————–

About Your Facilitator:

Chelsea Askew grows heirloom seeds and sturdy snacks on her farm in Peavine, GA. She

has been saving seed for over a decade and working in collaboration with Truelove Seeds

since their beginning in 2017.

@chelskew

https://trueloveseeds.com/collections/chelsea-askew

Please contact Christiana Key at 423-493-9155 or email: ckey@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Christiana Key: ckey@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.