Ostara Seeds of Change: Awakening the Spirit of Spring

Let’s blossom together at Crabtree Farms in a celebration of Ostara, where ancient traditions meet the energy of spring renewal. Uncover the European roots of Easter, a sacred festival predating Christianity, as we honor Ostara and the Germanic goddess Eostre, guardian of fertility, renewal, and the dawn.

This is not just a workshop; it’s a transformative and immersive experience that welcomes families into the heart of tradition. Here’s what awaits:

🌿 Call the Corners: Begin the evening by connecting with the sacred energies of nature, the cosmos, and the spirit of our ancestors, fostering unity and grounding in a shared space.

🍎 Feast on Fertility Foods: Savor a carefully curated feast of traditional fertility foods that reflect the abundance and vitality of the season. (Please inform us of dietary restrictions when registering.)

🐣 Eostre Egg Hunt: Tap into the playful energy of the season with an enchanting egg hunt symbolizing rebirth and renewal.

🌱 Ritual for Seeding Change: Participate in a profound ritual of planting symbolic seeds to nurture your growth, goals, and aspirations for the coming year.

Ostara, or the Spring Equinox, celebrates the balance of light and dark, renewal, and nature’s awakening after winter’s quiet. This festival, honoring Eostre, is one of the eight sacred Sabbats of the Wheel of the Year.

You’re invited to embrace the themes of Ostara—eggs, hares, flowers, fire, seeds, and seedlings. Wear florals, pastels, or soft spring patterns to reflect the season’s spirit. Bring flowers from your garden or gemstones to contribute to our shared altar, and share seeds (especially pollinator-friendly ones) for a community seed swap.

Let us come together as we Blossom Together in an extraordinary celebration of connection, growth, and renewal.

About the Facilitator

Kiki brings her magic from Brooklyn, NY, to Chattanooga and NW Georgia, the land of her ancestors. A multidisciplinary performing artist, practicing pagan, and educator, Kiki has hosted Wheel of the Year rituals across North America and Europe—from NYC parks to occult conferences in Ireland. Her ceremonies ground participants, build community, and inspire empowerment.

In addition to ritual facilitation, Kiki is a professional tarot reader, yoga and pranayama instructor, and family astrologer, bridging generations with her insights. Her extensive studies span thelema, solomonic goetia, chaos magick, druidry, Christian mysticism, and herbalism.

📸 IG: @KikiTheePagan