Wellpoint Tennessee

As part of its commitment to the whole health of Tennesseans, Wellpoint Tennessee will host “Self-Care Saturday,” a free event designed to promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being through a variety of wellness-focused activities.

Address: J.A. Henry YMCA, 3500 Dodds Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37407

Held in partnership with local community-based organizations, the event will feature yoga sessions, meditation, and access to mental health resources. Whether participants are experienced in wellness practices or exploring them for the first time, Self-Care Saturday offers something for everyone.

Attendees can drop in at any time during the event to explore different activities and connect with valuable resources for maintaining a healthier lifestyle.