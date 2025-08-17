× Expand Almanac Supply Co. Self-Care Sunday Crystal Grid Bar at Almanac Supply Co.

Join us on Sunday, August 17 from 10AM–6PM for a magical, hands-on experience! At our Crystal Grid Bar, you’ll build your own take-home kit to create magical crystal grids.

Start with a pouch, add amplifying clear quartz points, and then choose from an assortment of tumbled stones that best support your intention—like Green Aventurine for growth or Sunstone for strength.

Choose from optional upgrades such as Clear Quartz towers, and you'll get a printed guide for using your grid at home.

Whether you're a seasoned grid-builder or just curious, our team will be there to support you in crafting something meaningful and magical.

$25 per kit.

Drop in, explore, and leave with a pocketful of power.