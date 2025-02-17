Self-Love Vision Board Making

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Celebrate YOU This Valentine’s Season!

Join us on February 17th for a heartwarming Self-Love Vision Board Workshop—a beautiful opportunity to reconnect with yourself, explore what self-love truly means for you, and discover how to welcome more of it into your life.

Together, we’ll gently reflect on the different areas of life—career, finances, relationships, leisure, and more—to uncover ways to honor yourself in each one. This nurturing and empowering session will guide you to:

Reflect on what self-love looks and feels like for YOU

Reimagine your life through the lens of your dreams, goals, and desires

Craft a vision board filled with inspiring images, affirmations, and words to bring your intentions to life

Whether you’re looking to heal, grow, or simply treat yourself to a little TLC, this class is the perfect way to honor and celebrate the beautiful person you are.

Supplies, guidance, and a whole lot of good vibes are included.

Come solo or bring a friend—this Valentine’s season, it’s all about YOU.

About the teacher:

Cat Thomas, MAT is an Artist & Expressive Arts Facilitator based out of Chattanooga, TN. 15 years ago, Cat intuitively began using art and writing as a therapeutic tool in her personal life. Once she experienced the true potential art has to heal the mind, body & spirit, Cat enrolled in the Expressive Arts Florida Institute in Sarasota, FL. After taking a weekend long intensive there, she knew her purpose was not only to create her own art, but to increase individual and community health & wellness by using the arts as a tool for healing, personal growth & self-discovery.

Since finishing her training in 2015, Cat has worked with 1000’s of people helping them connect with their creative selves so they may gain the therapeutic benefits of doing something creative. From working as an Artist in Residence at cancer center for close to 10 years to partnering with a local community to create a collaborative neighborhood street mural, Cat enjoys working with a variety of populations, and truly believes that when given the opportunity to create in a safe, supportive and nonjudgmental space people can transform their lives from the inside out.