Semi-Precious Stone Earrings

In this class, maker Katheryn Hande will teach you the basics of metalwork for jewelry making and guide you through the fabrication of your own earrings.

We will use wire flush cutters, pliers, hammers and files to shape, work harden and finish the metal pieces. Then we will put it all together into a pair of fashionable and wearable earrings!

Katheryn will provide you with a choice of copper or silver colored wire and a choice of Amazonite or Sunstone beads to tailor these stunning earrings to your own taste.

All supplies included.

About the instructor:

Katheryn Hande is a versatile artist with extensive experience across various mediums, including clothing design, jewelry making, oil, acrylic, and pastel painting, fiber arts, interior design, pottery, clay sculpting, and decorative crafts. Her artistic talent shines through as she thrives on using her imagination and skills to create beautiful things.

A lifelong learner and dedicated creator, Katheryn finds the utmost fulfillment when channeling her creativity into crafting exquisite works of art. While she served as an Education Specialist for 14 years, her passion for providing quality educational opportunities remains unwavering, and she is genuinely invested in the success of others.

In 2021, Katheryn and her family made the move to Tennessee, now residing in Georgetown with her husband, two children, two bunnies, a cat, and their Corgi named Pepper. Eager to contribute to the vibrant art community in Chattanooga, she is excited about teaching creative arts classes and engaging with fellow artists in the area.