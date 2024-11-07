Senior Fine Art Show at Southern Adventist University

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University is pleased to announce an art exhibition for Diana Alarcon, senior fine art major. Titled “Femininity & Fragility in Flesh,” the show delves into the multifaceted nature of femininity, critiquing how women have historically been objectified and consumed. Opening on Thursday, November 7, at 6 p.m. in Brock Hall’s John C. Williams Art Gallery, the free show will be open through November 18. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.

