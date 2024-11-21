Senior Fine Art Show at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Taylor Waterman

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University is pleased to announce an art exhibition for Taylor Waterman, senior fine art major. Opening on Thursday, November 21, at 6 p.m. in Brock Hall’s John C. Williams Art Gallery, the free show will be open through December 13. Titled “What Makes Me Tick,” the show displays a collection of artworks that focuses on Waterman’s journey with Lyme disease. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.