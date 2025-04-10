Senior Fine Art Show at Southern Adventist University Represents Disability and Chronic Illness
to
John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315
Contributed
By Lorena Feliciano-Ramos
The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University is pleased to announce an art exhibition for Lorena Feliciano-Ramos, senior fine art major. Opening on Thursday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in Brock Hall’s John C. Williams Art Gallery, the free show will remain available to the public through April 24.
Feliciano-Ramos’ “Book Unseen” shows how disability has influenced her relationship with her mother, as told through a daughter’s perspective, and touches on the often overlooked effects that hidden disability and chronic illness can have on lives.