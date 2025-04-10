Senior Fine Art Show at Southern Adventist University Represents Disability and Chronic Illness

× Expand Contributed By Lorena Feliciano-Ramos

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University is pleased to announce an art exhibition for Lorena Feliciano-Ramos, senior fine art major. Opening on Thursday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in Brock Hall’s John C. Williams Art Gallery, the free show will remain available to the public through April 24.

Feliciano-Ramos’ “Book Unseen” shows how disability has influenced her relationship with her mother, as told through a daughter’s perspective, and touches on the often overlooked effects that hidden disability and chronic illness can have on lives.