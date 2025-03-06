Senior Student Graphic Design Show at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Senior Graphic Design Students, School of Visual Art and Design That's A Wrap

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University announces “That’s A Wrap,” the title being derivative of Spotify Wrapped, an exhibit featuring creative works from senior graphic design students who are graduating in May. Refreshments will be served during the opening on Thursday, March 6, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery on the second floor of Brock Hall on campus. The free show will be open to the public through April 4. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2732.