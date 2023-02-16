× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art A Sense of Place: Memories of Chattanooga

Inspired by the artwork on view in Really Free: The Radical Art of

Nellie Mae Rowe, this program series explores the municipal changes

that have impacted Chattanooga’s African American community.

Alongside educators and faith leaders David and Carol Meredith,

educator, activist and lifelong Westside community member Charlie

Newton will share memories with opening and closing performances

by local creatives KG and Lamar. Free and open to all.

Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High

Museum of Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided

by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this

exhibition and publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander.

Generous support for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The

exhibition is curated by Dr. Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator

of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta.

Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.

Generous support for this project provided by Art Bridges.