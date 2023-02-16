Hunter Museum of American Art
A Sense of Place: Memories of Chattanooga
Inspired by the artwork on view in Really Free: The Radical Art of
Nellie Mae Rowe, this program series explores the municipal changes
that have impacted Chattanooga’s African American community.
Alongside educators and faith leaders David and Carol Meredith,
educator, activist and lifelong Westside community member Charlie
Newton will share memories with opening and closing performances
by local creatives KG and Lamar. Free and open to all.
Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High
Museum of Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided
by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this
exhibition and publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander.
Generous support for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The
exhibition is curated by Dr. Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator
of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta.
Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.
Generous support for this project provided by Art Bridges.