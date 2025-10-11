× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera A family enjoys a CSO Sensory-Friendly Concert.

This performance is FREE for all ages, but a ticket reservation is appreciated.

The CSO welcomes everyone to our performances, but we know that some families hesitate to bring their family members to a live concert without knowing how they might react. Our Sensory-Friendly: Orchestra Explorers Concert Series is designed to be a safe and accepting environment where our youngest patrons with disabilities or sensory sensitivities along with their family members are free to speak and move in reaction to the music being played.

This Sensory-Friendly concert features a performance by the CSO String Quintet in a space that allows for movement, interaction, or easy listening. Smaller audiences, floor-to-ceiling windows, open seating, and a designated quiet space creates a listening experience that allows attendees to engage with classical music without concert hall limitations. Scarves, props, noise-reducing headphones, and other manipulatives will be on hand, but please bring any you prefer to use.

Sponsored by CHI Memorial.