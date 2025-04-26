Sensory-Friendly Screening — Call of the Dolphins

× Expand IMAX, MacGillivray Freeman Films Join us for a special Sensory Screening of Call of the Dolphins!

Saturday, April 26

10:00 AM ET - IMAX Front Doors Open

10:30 AM ET - Call of the Dolphins Screening

Sensory-Friendly Screening Information:

Join us at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater for this sensory-friendly screening of Call of the Dolphins. During these sensory-friendly IMAX screenings, we present the movie in 2D format and make adjustments to reduce potential sensory triggers, including keeping lights slightly dimmed to help guests navigate the theater and reduce anxiety. We also lower the film's volume, limit the capacity of guests in the theater, and offer nearby tranquil spaces, like the IMAX Garden, for guests who may need to take a break.

We have a limited supply of noise-canceling headphones, weighted lap pads, and fidget items to loan guests during their visit. Guests may bring their own items or other calming tools as needed.

We hope viewers who enjoy Call of the Dolphins will join us for the next sensory-friendly IMAX screening of Elephants: Giants of the Desert on May 31.

About Call of the Dolphins:

Dolphins have long captured the imagination of humans with their intelligence, complex social lives, and playful antics. But what else draws us to these captivating animals? Narrated by Academy-Award® winner Mary Steenburgen, Call of the Dolphins invites audiences on an unforgettable journey into the fascinating world of wild dolphins, revealing the profound connection we share with these highly intelligent animals.

Meet the dedicated researchers uncovering the mysteries of dolphin behavior and follow a team from the IFAW Dolphin Rescue Center as they help give stranded dolphins a second chance. Their stories reveal the deep bonds between humans and dolphins forged over centuries and will inspire a new sense of wonder and appreciation for these amazing ocean dwellers!