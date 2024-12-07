× Expand Hunter Museum, "Sensory-Friendly Studio," 2024. https://www.huntermuseum.org/events/event/sensory-friendly-studio-2 Sensory-Friendly Studio at the Hunter Museum of American Art

Join us for this low-sensory mixed media art class taught by local artist Ally Manno. Participants will use watercolor, acrylic paint, and a variety of collage techniques to create vibrant canvases. This class is designed for adults and teens with sensory sensitivities but is open to all who are interested. All experience levels are welcome.

If you have any questions or need to make accessibility requests, please contact Athena Buxton at abuxton@huntermuseum.org.

Price (includes museum admission):

Member: $16

Adult: $20

Teen: $16