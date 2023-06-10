Sensory Studio

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Abstract art painting

Enjoy abstract painting in this beginner-friendly art class. Local artist Ally Manno will lead you using paint and simple techniques to make vibrant abstract art. This class is designed for individuals who are looking for a relaxing and low sensory creative experience and is taught by an artist who is on the spectrum. All experience levels are welcome.

$20/adult, $16/teen (17 and under), $16/member. Price includes museum admission. Registration is required.

Register here: 47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Sensory-Friendly-Studio-06May2023