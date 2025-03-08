The Sessions: All Day Mini Workshops

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join us for a full day of learning and celebrate The Chattery's 11th Anniversary with multiple mini workshops during The Sessions!

The Sessions is a day of mini-workshops celebrating all things mini (and of course, The Chattery’s 11th Anniversary). After 11 years of offering fun, affordable and accessible learning experiences, The Chattery team has created a day of bite-sized fun. Also, we’ve built in a little time for hanging and meeting new people (because let’s be honest -- what we love most is community!).

Want to know the best part? The entire day is $11* and includes coffee in the morning and lunch. You can also add-on candle making for an additional $11 and purchase mimosas in-person throughout the day. You don’t have to stay all day and can pop in for the events you’re most interested in (but we’d love for you to spend the day with us!).

If you’re screaming “say less!” into your phone, sign up now!

*plus applicable fees

If you want to know more, here’s the schedule:

10am: Coffee Break

Sip on coffee and meet someone new!

*We’ll also have mimosas for purchase and an optional add-on to make your very own mini candle! Not sure if you want to make a candle yet? No problem, they can be purchased in-person as well.

10:30am: A Tiny Recipe Book

Let’s get cute by turning your favorite recipe into a tiny recipe book! In this session, food editor and art journaling enthusiast Meghan Splawn will teach you how to turn paper into an adorable recipe book to keep or gift.

12pm: Lunch & Crafts

Lunch is served! Enjoy complimentary lunch and turn a spice jar into a tiny vase by mod-podging dried flowers on it.

1pm: Punch Your Goals!

Do you have some lofty goals this year? Break them down into bite-sized pieces and create a cute punch card to keep you on track. From a goal to read 10 books to going on a monthly hike, these cards keep things manageable and fun. We’ll provide the materials, you provide the goals!

2:30pm: The Painted Mini Collage

Dive into a colorful world of art inspired by Rex Ray! In this workshop, artist April Corbett will teach you how to create a 6x8 art piece exploring collage, using hand-painted and die-cut papers to create layered, textured pieces. Perfect for all skill levels.

4pm: A Mini Bar

It’s happy hour! Celebrate the day and toast to 11 years of learning. Beverages are available for purchase and all proceeds go toward The Chattery’s mission of providing fun, affordable and accessible learning.