× Expand Melissa Alderton Seth Walker @ The Woodshop on Nov. 17

Over the last decade, Seth Walker has become recognized as one of the most revered modern Americana artists in the United States; a three-dimensional talent who combines a gift for melody and lyric alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true-blue knack for getting around on the guitar. He continues to tour this fall with a solo acoustic performance at The Woodshop Listening Room in Chattanooga, TN on Friday, November 17.

Last year, Walker released, ‘I Hope I Know,’ his eleventh studio album. Produced by Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers, the collection is a beacon of light, written and recorded during the dark times of the pandemic. Each song burns bright with what fans have come to love about Walker: stylistically diverse influences, pure soul in his delivery, contemplative lyrics, and musical movement both geographic and spiritual.

Seth Walker’s previous studio recordings including his 2009 album Leap of Faith, his 2016 LP, Gotta Get Back and 2018’s Are You Open, all landed on the Billboard Top Blues Album Chart, while leading to tours with artist like The Mavericks, Marc Broussard and The Wood Brothers.

Currently residing in Asheville after stints living in Nashville, New Orleans and Austin, Walker has used those experiences wisely, soaking up the sounds and absorbing the musical lineage of these varied places. With a bluesman’s respect for roots and tradition, coupled with an appreciation for and successful melding of contemporary songwriting, Walker sublimely incorporates a range of styles with warmth and grace.

All Music declares, "Walker is deft and elegant, weaving together sounds and stories in a way that has a quiet, lasting impact,” but perhaps Country Standard Time said it best: “If you subscribe to the Big Tent theory of Americana, then Seth Walker –with his blend of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock, and a dash country—just might be your poster boy.”