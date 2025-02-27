Setting Intentions with the New Moon

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join tarot reader Antionette Rollins for an interactive class where we’ll explore the energy of the new moon and learn how to harness it to set powerful intentions–all while connecting with others!

This class will include a guided group meditation, a collective tarot reading on the messages of the new moon in Pisces, an intention-setting journaling exercise, and a Q&A session.

You’ll also leave with journal prompts and tarot spreads to continue your practice after class. Please bring a journal or notebook to record your intuitive thoughts. Optionally, you can bring a personal tarot deck if you’d like to pull individual cards.

About the teacher:

Antionette Rollins is a tarot reader, writer, and content strategist dedicated to emotional healing and radical care. With over a decade of experience in communications and five years of offering healing-centered readings, Antionette blends creativity and spirituality to explore shadows, feelings, and our connections to the world around us.