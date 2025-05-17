Sewing Basics 102: Simple Summer Shirt

× Expand The Chattery The Chattery

Sew it, wear it, love it.

Slip into summer (literally) by stitching up your very own easy-breezy shirt! This is the perfect next step if you’ve dabbled with a sewing machine and want to level up without getting overwhelmed.

We’ll use a super simple pattern, lightweight cotton fabric (yes, you get to choose your color!), and learn a few techniques that’ll boost your sewing confidence big time.

If you’ve taken our Basic Sewing class—or even just know your way around a straight stitch—you’re in! Come for the skills, stay for the good vibes and the "I made this!" moment.

Just bring yourself—everything else (supplies + sewing machines) is provided.

Please note: Space is limited.

About the instructor:

Kristen Bragdon has a love of all things creative! She started sewing at an early age and continued on to study Fashion Design at Ryerson University in Toronto. She then continued her studies in Textiles at North Carolina State University and has since worked in the Fabric and Carpet industries for 15 years.

After her daughters were born, she began Freelance work in Carpet and Textile Design, Architectural and Interior Design, and engaged in Arts Education. She also enjoys planning epic Birthday Parties and making Halloween Costumes with (and for) her girls.

She is passionate about making and creating in many forms, but her first love was sewing, and she would like to share some of her experience and knowledge with those who want to learn this craft. She, her husband, their two girls (and a crazy dog) live here in Chattanooga.