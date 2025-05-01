× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join us for an evening of creativity, connection, and sewing at our Sewing Social Night! Whether you're a quilter, garment maker, or just love to sew, bring a project you're working on and enjoy a few hours of dedicated crafting time in a relaxed, social setting.

Need advice or a little extra guidance? Instructor Katie Brobst, an experienced quilter and sewist, will be on hand to offer tips, troubleshooting, and encouragement. Whether you prefer hand sewing, machine sewing, or just want to chat with fellow makers while you stitch, this is the perfect opportunity to make progress on your projects while enjoying a supportive and inspiring community

Bring your sewing machine or hand-sewing supplies, and settle in for a fun and productive evening at The Chattery!

A bout the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others.