Shades of Poetry Artist Talk and Showcase - James Baldwin Festival of Words

Sunday afternoon join us at Rise Chattanooga, located at 2901 Taylor Street for an in-depth artist talk led by creative strategist, Erika Roberts and a showcase of impactful performances featuring live music by Zowie and the band and artists including (but not limited to):

Arsenio “Deep Thought the Lyricist” Sorrell

Eric Hubbard

Janelle Jezebelle

Andreya Suttles

Talisa Hale

Woodson Carpenter

Kimmie J

Swayyvo

Wanya

Denise Dave

Tarrisha Hicks

Matty Dangerfield

Synamon Townsend

Zowie & Sol Parade

ARTIST TALK:

"Expressions of Liberation: Black Art, Intentional Words, and Historical Resilience"

Join in on a dynamic and thought-provoking panel discussion on Black art, intentional words, and Black history. This event will delve into the profound ways in which art and language shape our understanding of identity, truth, resilience, and liberation.

The artist talk begins at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the community.

“History is not the past. It is the present. We carry our history with us. We are our history.” - James Baldwin

PANELISTS

Arsenio Sorrell

Andreya Toney

Woodson Carpenter

Talisa Hale

Kelly Watts Williams

Eric Hubbard

PERFORMANCE SHOWCASE:

Join us for an evening that pays tribute to the legendary James Baldwin through the soul-stirring music of Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, and Billie Holiday, and Sam Cooke, complemented by the evocative words of poets and the graceful movements of dancers. Immerse yourself in the profound influence of Baldwin's work as it resonates through the powerful jazz compositions of Miles Davis, the timeless vocals of Ella Fitzgerald, the poignant melodies of Nina Simone, the smoothness of Sam Cooke and the haunting blues of Billie Holiday.

Each performance will be intertwined with spoken word poetry, capturing Baldwin's spirit and the essence of his groundbreaking contributions to literature, civil rights while revealing resilience, liberation, truth, and identity.

The showcase starts at 5:30 p.m. Admission for this event is $25. Tickets can be purchased through the festival site at https://www.blackartsandideasfest.com.

As part of the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas James Baldwin Festival of Words literary festival honoring Black literary EXCELLENCE!