Bio: The Shady Recruits are a musical genre bending ensemble of veteran musicians from the southeast. Based in Greenville SC the collective consisted of David Katilius on Bass, Jack Ryan on Drums, Marcus White on Keys, Joseph Pizzolato on Guitar, Justin Johnson horns and vocals, and Chris Spies on Sax.

Having toured the east coast the band recently released their latest album entitled “Incognito“ Produced by Marcus King who is also featured throughout. The Shady Recruits are reaching new fans daily all across the globe and are ready to cement themselves as a premier band and a must see act.

Tickets $12 at the door Ages 21+

Show starts at 9pm.