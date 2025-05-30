Shaken and Salted: A Margarita Masterclass

× Expand Photo by Brian Jones on Unsplash via The Chattery

Join us for an interactive and delicious dive into the world of agave as we build the perfect margarita—your way. In this hands-on cocktail workshop, you’ll learn the fundamentals of tequila and mezcal, how to balance citrus and sweetness, and explore variations from classic to creative. Whether you love it sweet, spicy, smoky, or tart, you’ll leave with the skills (and recipes) to shake up your signature margarita at home. Salted rim optional, fun guaranteed.

At the end of the class, everyone will leave with access to recipe cards and instructions from the class.

About the instructor:

When Kaleena moved to Chattanooga, TN in 2013, a career in the hospitality industry was the furthest thing from her mind. An aspiring musician, she left Syracuse, NY to join an opening bar team with no bartending experience whatsoever. That leap of faith was a turning point for Kaleena - she immersed herself completely in the world of hospitality. From certifications to educational programs, she approached every opportunity to learn and hone her craft, learning from some of the industry’s leading innovators, mentors, and distillers. Her interest eventually expanded outside of bartending and restaurant management, and in 2016, Kaleena began studying herbalism, volunteering at a local urban farm, and began making bitters at home as a hobby. A true stubborn New Yorker, Kaleena successfully lobbied to reform a House Bill in Tennessee in 2017, which allowed bitters makers to be regulated as non-beverage products in Tennessee.

Shortly after, she signed a lease on a manufacturing facility, and Kaleena launched The Bitter Bottle, the first legal alcohol based bitters in the state of Tennessee. Since launching The Bitter Bottle, Kaleena has worked with a number of entrepreneurs and businesses helping to build brands, coach small business owners, and provide education and beverage inspired events to her community. In 2022, Kaleena began to separate this work from her work with The Bitter Bottle and Goldcraft Co. was born.