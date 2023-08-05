Shark Beach Movie Saturday at Chester Frost Park

Chester Frost Park (Park Main Address) 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Have you ever wanted to be in the water with sharks? Now's your chance!

August 5th, 2023: Shark Beach Movie Saturday at Chester Frost Park!

Float in the water or stay safe on the beach as you enjoy the adventure of Jaws 3!

Space is Limited so Arrive Early!

Check-In upon arrival to complete a waiver to participate in this fun summer activity.

• Free Movie!

• Gates Open at 6:30 PM

• Live Music & Food Vendors

• Located at Chester Frost Park Beach

• Parking at Chester Frost Park Beach Parking Lot

• Showing: Jaws 3

• Rated PG

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Everyone is Welcome

* To participate in the water, a Coast Guard-Approved (Type 3 or Higher) life jacket is required to be worn at all times.

* FLOATS & LIFE JACKETS ARE NOT PROVIDED.

* All Floats are subject to approval on site. No oversized floats.

If you "Survive" the night you will be eligible to receive an event T-Shirt! (Supply is Limited)

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274

Info

Film, Kids & Family, This & That
423-710-0274
