× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, opens their 2025 monthly series of 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m., with “Sharpen Your Pruning Skills” taught by Master Gardener Dave Bechler. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT/TSU Hamilton County Extension Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. Sign up to attend at: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-sharpen-your-pruning-skills/.

Shirley Stewart, MGHC President, comments, “February is a great time to prune many of your trees and shrubs (but not all of them!). Learn basic pruning skills with expert guidance from Master Gardener Dave Bechler. He’ll explain the in’s and out’s, the do’s and don’ts, the why’s and why not’s for maintaining the health of your plants and the curb appeal of your yard. If the weather cooperates, we may go outside for some real life examples (so dress accordingly!). The Master Gardeners enjoy sharing their knowledge and look forward to meeting the public at these free monthly gardening classes.”