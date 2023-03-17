Shazam! Fury of the Gods in IMAX

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!" is transformed into his adult Superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
4237853014
