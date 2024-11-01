× Expand Kathleen Pacenti Desert Bloom

“Shine!”

(Opening reception Friday, November 1st, 5-8 pm)

“Shine!” is In-Town Gallery’s 50th Holiday Show. Days are getting darker and shorter, but all new artwork lights up our gallery walls. Shine! celebrates this holiday season of goodwill, togetherness, and giving. Discover fine craft and art in every price range, from a small ‘just right’ accent piece to large bold pieces that transform a room. Be sure to check out the unique handmade ornaments and gift items priced from $15-75!

First Friday, November 1st, also means another installment of the Chattanooga Art Crawl, featuring many of Chattanooga’s art galleries! Visitors receive a fun “passbook” which will be stamped at each gallery they visit on the list. When filled, it can be turned in for special coupons, discounts, “art treasure” or more! Hours for the crawl are 5-9.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!