The Season Finale of the 22-23 Barnett & Company Masterworks Series

The Season Finale of the 22-23 Barnett & Company Masterworks Series is a varied program including Jennifer Higdon's Blue Cathedral, Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto with accomplished violinist Reubén Rengel, and Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to hear these amazing works of art live!