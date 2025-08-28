Shuptrine's Gallery Open House featuring Maureen Hyde, August 28th

Shuptrine’s Gallery invites you to join us for an Open House on Thursday, August 28th , noon-7pm, as we celebrate internationally renowned artist, Maureen Hyde. Hyde is a former instructor at the renowned Florence Academy of Art in Italy and her captivating works exude a grace and sophistication found in the style of Italian, Old-World pieces. Following in the steps of Renaissance painting masters, Hyde grounds her own pigments to create richly colored paints that are evident in the detail and texture of her paintings. Her pieces are wonderful examples of the role light plays throughout the form of a still life and can be seen in private and museum collections, worldwide. This exhibition will be on display August 15th thru September, 2025 with an Open House on Thursday, August 28th from noon-7pm. Please visit https://www.shuptrinesgallery.com/shuptrine-artists/maureen-hyde/ to view additional works by this artist!

