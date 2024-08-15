Shuptrine's Gallery Open House

× Expand Shuptrine's Gallery Lemons in Silver Bowl © Hunter Eddy, Oil on Canvas

Join us for an end of Summer Open House featuring beautiful oil paintings by renowned artist, Hunter Eddy, as well as works by other fine American artists!

Best of the Best Gallery hosts over 40 nationally awarded artists and several internationally renowned. Happy to support Hunter Eddy, as our Italian oil maven- 🙌 an amazing artist 👨‍🎨 . The gallery will be wide open for the day of August 15!