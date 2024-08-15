Shuptrine's Gallery Open House
to
Shuptrine's Gallery 2613 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Shuptrine's Gallery
Lemons in Silver Bowl © Hunter Eddy, Oil on Canvas
Join us for an end of Summer Open House featuring beautiful oil paintings by renowned artist, Hunter Eddy, as well as works by other fine American artists!
Best of the Best Gallery hosts over 40 nationally awarded artists and several internationally renowned. Happy to support Hunter Eddy, as our Italian oil maven- 🙌 an amazing artist 👨🎨 . The gallery will be wide open for the day of August 15!