Shuptrine's Open House: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun!

Shuptrine’s Gallery is excited to celebrate our fabulous female artists with "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" Open House on Thursday, October 23, 2025, Noon-7pm! We will feature pieces by Maureen Hyde who exudes an Old-World Italian style; Carylon Cooper’s figurative pieces that are influenced by her faith; Laura Scorey’s works that are representational of the beauty around her, and Bonny Burbank Shuptrine who captures the feminine figure by celebrating milestones with The Painted Dress, and several others. All of these amazing artists have their own unique style and subject matter! Join us as we have a Girl's Night Out and celebrate these amazing artists - cocktails begin at 4pm!