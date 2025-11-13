× Expand Shuptrine's Gallery Shuptrine & Shuptrine: Brushstrokes Through The Generations

Shuptrine & Shuptrine: Brushstrokes Through the Generations, showcases the extraordinary talents of two generations from one of the South’s most prolific art families: Alan Shuptrine and his father, Hubert Shuptrine (1936–2006). Both artists are internationally recognized for their museum exhibitions, representation in museum collections, and acclaimed fine art publications. This exhibition features a range of works from Alan Shuptrine’s Scotland tour in watercolor alongside Hubert Shuptrine’s work spanning the years of 1977-2006. Shuptrines Gallery showcases this legacy of artistry and the exhibition will be on display through December. We invite you to join us for a Special Artist Meet and Greet on Thursday Nov 13th , 4-7:30pm to celebrate these two renowned artists and their amazing talent!