Sibelius 5

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The first candidate in the CSO’s Music Director search, Ilya Ram, brings his energetic charisma and expressive spontaneity to the Memorial stage for this mesmerizing performance. The evening commences with Felix Mendelssohn's "Midsummer Night's Dream Overture," Op. 21, conjuring the magical realm of Shakespeare's iconic play through cascading melodies and whimsical harmonies. Grace-Evangeline Mason's "The Imagined Forest" invites listeners into a world of sonic wonder that blurs the line between reality and imagination. Richard Wagner's majestic "Entry of the Gods into Valhalla" from "Das Rheingold" follows, a triumphant procession that resonates with grandeur. The evening culminates with Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 5, a symphonic masterpiece that ebbs and flows like the Nordic landscapes it was inspired by, leaving the audience awestruck by its sheer beauty.

