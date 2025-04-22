Sierra Hull
to
The Barrelhouse Ballroom 1501 Long Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
×
Sierra just dropped a new record in addition to joining the Outlaw Music Festival Tour for its first 2025 leg, May 13-24.
Hull and her band will share the stage with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, and Billy Strings for all eight West Coast shows, including stops at the Hollywood Bowl and The Gorge Amphitheatre.
Check out the latest on Sierra in Rolling Stone!
Info
The Barrelhouse Ballroom 1501 Long Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music