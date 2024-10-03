Not So Silent Auction- Northside Neighborhood House

× Expand Northside Neighborhood House media graphic - 1 not So silent Auction picture with Logo and Event date

Tickets and tables are on sale now for the 17th Annual Not So Silent Auction to benefit Northside Neighborhood House, held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Thursday, October 3, 2024, from 6:00PM – 9:00PM. This unique annual event will round out the celebrations for Northside Neighborhood House’s 100th Anniversary serving the community.

With 600 attendees bidding on over 100 items from local and regional businesses, this lively auction with a twist is one of Chattanooga’s favorite fundraisers. Complete with a robust silent auction, bourbon pull, game of Heads or Tails, wine and beer pull, and a live auction, guests are sure to experience an enjoyable, one-of-a-kind evening benefiting Northside Neighborhood House’s life-changing programs.

Individual tickets for the event are $150. Reserved tables are on sale for $1,250 and include seating for 10 guests. All tickets include beverages and heavy appetizers. Tickets can be purchased at nnhouse.org/events