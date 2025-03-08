Silver Screen Symphonies
to
Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The CSO celebrates International Women’s Day with a special concert focused on female film composers and other pieces used in film. Programmed by 2024 Grammy-Award nominated composer Esin Aydingoz, Silver Screen Symphonies will feature works from well-known movies such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tar, Frozen, Encanto, and more! Music Director Designate Ilya Ram will be joined on stage by Alison Lebovitz who will serve as the narrator for this immersive musical experience.
Seating for this event will be Zoned General Admission.
There are two zones for seating:
FLOOR
BALCONY
Choose PLUS tickets and join us for an exclusive pre-concert event featuring a sweet and savory popcorn bar and a panel discussion with Ilya Ram, Alison Lebovitz, and Esin Aydingoz. This event will take place from 6:30 - 7:30 on 3/8/25, just down the hall from Walker Theatre!
Program:
Doreen Carwithen | Men of Sherwood Forest
Sharon Farber | When Nietsche Wept
Esin Aydingoz | Streetlight Secrets
Hildur Guðnadóttir | Music from Tar
Rachel Portman | Emma
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez | Music from Frozen
Nami Melumad | Home is Where the Helm Is from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Esin Aydingoz | See The Stars
Gustav Mahler | Adagietto from Symphony No. 5
Johannes Brahms | Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5
...and more!
Artists:
Ilya Ram | conductor
Alison Lebovitz | narrator & host
Esin Aydingoz | program consultant