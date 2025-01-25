× Expand Graphic by Christiana Key 2024 Workshops Facebook Group Cover - 1.25.2025 Sourdough The Simple Art of Sourdough - A Series at Crabtree Farms beginning January 25!

Let’s Get Our Hands in the Dough: A Sourdough Breadmaking Adventure!

Roll up your sleeves and get ready to dive into the art of sourdough breadmaking! This immersive, hands-on class is perfect for bread enthusiasts of all levels. You’ll mix, shape, and prepare your very own sourdough loaf to take home, ferment, and bake fresh.

Throughout the session, we’ll explore the magic of yeast and fermentation, bake a loaf together, and indulge in a tasting of delicious sourdough varieties. From feeding your starter to shaping your dough, you’ll experience every step of the breadmaking journey, leaving you confident and inspired to bake like a pro at home.

For ages 12 and up!

📍 Supplies Provided: Fresh sourdough starter, flour, and a banneton basket

🌟 What to Bring: A large mixing bowl and a jar to take home your sourdough starter

Get ready to make some dough—and delicious memories.

About Your Facilitator:

Meet Sarah, The Sourdough Enthusiast with a Green Thumb!

Sarah is a passionate advocate for native plants, an herbal medicine maker, and a sourdough aficionado. Her love affair with sourdough began in her aunt’s kitchen, where she discovered the beauty of slowing down and letting nature take its course. To Sarah, every loaf is a unique journey, offering lessons that go beyond the art of baking.

Her fascination with fermentation has since expanded into crafting herbal meads using homegrown plants—she’s currently brewing five gallons of mead for her upcoming wedding! When she’s not kneading dough, Sarah can be found gardening, creating herbal remedies, teaching yoga, or lending her expertise as the Greenhouse Assistant at Crabtree Farms.

Her classes are an invitation to slow down, savor the process, and connect with the magic of fermentation and the natural world.

———-

Immerse yourself in the flavors of the seasons with The Simple Art of Sourdough Series! Each class in this unique series highlights a delicious recipe inspired by the natural bounty of the time of year, combining the magic of sourdough with seasonal ingredients.

In the new year, we will begin our series with a basic sourdough introduction, where you will learn the ins and outs of a basic delicious sourdough recipe, and take home your own proofing loaf and starter! And to round out the cold winter, warm up with the rich, comforting aroma of freshly baked cinnamon sourdough rolls—perfect for cozy mornings.

As spring awakens, celebrate renewal with light and hearty sprouted grain sourdough, packed with wholesome goodness. When summer arrives, delight in crafting focaccia sourdough adorned with vibrant, juicy cherry tomatoes fresh from the garden. Fall invites you to embrace earthy flavors with squash sourdough bread, a celebration of the harvest season. Finally, we will close out the 2025 year with festive sourdough herb rolls, a savory holiday treat infused with fragrant herbs.

Join us for one session or follow the full seasonal journey to discover the artistry of sourdough through every season!